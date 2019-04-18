Eugene Boyer Knecht, age 66 of Tafton passed away Monday, April 15th at his home.

Eugene was bon in Tobyhanna on November 14, 1952 son of the late Boyer R. and Beatrice (Williams) Knecht.

He started his working career at the "Barge" in Hawley and later started working at Van Gorder's Furniture in Hawley and worked his way up the corporate latter and became an assistant Manager.

He loved music and operated Knecht's DJ business for 10 years in the Hawley. In his leisure time Eugene loved to play a round of Golf.

We have been blessed with the presence of Eugene in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his Sister: Judy Knecht of Stroudsburg; his half sisters: Donna Bradley and her husband Michael of Stroudsburg and Kelli Burch and her companion Gary Strohl of Effort; two step brothers: Delbert Knecht of Kunkletown and Raymond Knecht and his wife Cathy of Philadelphia and nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by a brother: Richard Knecht.



Funeral service will be held 11 am, Friday, April 19th at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Route 209, Gilbert with Rev. David Felker officiating.

Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Friday, April 19th from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home.

Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements. www.gowerfuneralhome.com