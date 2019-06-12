Wayne Independent Obituaries
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Eugene Mackerley
Eugene Edward "Eddie" Mackerley Jr.


Eugene Edward "Eddie" Mackerley Jr. Obituary
Eugene Edward "Eddie" Mackerley Jr., 40 of Hawley, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Samantha L. (Howard) Mackerley. The couple married on September 9, 2006.

Born on February 28, 1979 in Sussex, NJ, he is the son of Eugene E. Mackerley Sr. and wife Annette of Cuddebackville, NY and Pamela Predmore McCaulley and husband Robert of Ravenswood, WV. He was a graduate of Calhoun County High School, WV.

For 22 years, Eddie was employed in maintenance with the Orange County Department of Parks. Eddie was also very active in the local demolition derby circuit. He not only enjoyed building cars, working on the mechanics and driving in derbies, he was also a track official at local events. He also was a car inspector at Spinning Wheels Productions.

Eddie enjoyed being active in his sons life. He was happy coaching the Junior Buckhorns Football team and other teams his son played on. He was also a big West Virginia University football & basketball fan.

In addition to his wife and parents, Eddie is survived by his son Brandon Michael Mackerley at home; his brothers Sean, Keith,
Randy, Eric, Jesse Mackerley and Adam and Alex Hames; sisters Crystal and Michelle Mackerley; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14th at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at 11am. Cremation will follow.
Friends may visit on Thursday, 4 to 7.

An education fund will be in set up for his son and will be announced shortly.
Published in Wayne Independent on June 12, 2019
