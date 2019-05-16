Home

Evelyn A. Sutor Obituary
Evelyn A. Sutor, 77, of Waymart passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 14, 2019 at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center in Lake Ariel. She is survived by her husband, William E. Sutor.

Born October 21, 1941 in Buffalo, New York, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Alice (Dodge) Lydon.

Evelyn graduated from Our Lady of Victory High School in Buffalo. She worked for many years as a seamstress at Waymart Knitwear and Katz's Factory. Evelyn was a member of St. Mary's Church in Waymart.

She is also survived by her brother, David "Butch" Lydon of Scranton.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Wayne Independent on May 16, 2019
