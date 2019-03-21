Resources More Obituaries for George Box Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Andrew Box

Obituary Condolences Flowers George Andrew Box, born August 22,1926, to T. Cecil and Ervilla Mackle Box of Dyberry, PA, the youngest of their five children, George died on March 16, 2019, at 92 years of age.

His wife, Ann Hoeflein Box predeceased him on July 14, 2005.

George grew up on the family farm in Dyberry, received his education at the Pleasant Valley School and Honesdale High School from which he graduated in 1944, and was inducted into the Army Air Corps in January, 1945.

George served his country in the South Pacific during World War II, returning home in August,1946.

He married Ann K. Hoeflein on February 7, 1948, and they lived their lives and raised their children in Honesdale where George eventually built the family home on Watts Hill.

George acquired many skills during his long life and put them to good use. He worked as a mechanic in Honesdale garages, a policeman for Honesdale Borough, a bartender at various local businesses, a letter carrier for the Honesdale Post Office, and a deputy sheriff for the County of Wayne for ten years after his retirement from the Post Office in 1981.

In the early 1950s, George became involved with friends, in establishing food concessions at the Wayne County Fair which continue to this day. One of his fondest activities in later life was supervising the two concessions maintained by his family every year during the Fair.

Time spent with family and friends at his Dyberry campground was another favorite pastime in recent years. Many joyous occasions have been and will continue to be celebrated down at "the Dyberry."

George is survived by his sister, Margery Box Gregor; Honesdale, his children, Kathryn Box and Joe Davis, Starlight, Thomas and Pamala Box, Bethany, and Andrew and Kelly Box, Honesdale; his grandchildren, Thomas Furey and Alyce Evans, Littlestown,PA, Huck and Kyla Furey, Seattle, WA, Michael Box and Rachel Engel, Jamestown, CO, Kyle Box and Gabriela Canales, Brooklyn, NY, Samuel Box and Macy Deskiewicz, Harrisburg, PA, Noah Box, Center Valley, PA,, and Lydia Box, Honesdale; great-grandchildren, Sage and River Box, Jamestown, CO; and many nieces and nephews and their progeny. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Harriet and Angelo Demartino, his brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Jean Box, and his sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Harold Langendorfer.

George's family is grateful for the dedicated care provided him most recently by Forest City Nursing Home, Ellen Memorial Nursing Home in the past, the many home health providers over the years, and, especially, Jessica Tuttle who was an indispensable help to George. His children will be eternally grateful to their father and mother for the life they worked so hard to provide their family.

Visitation will take place at the Arthur Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Friday, March 22, 2019, from 4PM to 6PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive Honesdale, Pa 18431. Interment and a celebration of life will take place later in the Spring. Published in Wayne Independent on Mar. 21, 2019