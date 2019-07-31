Home

Bryant Funeral Home
1228 N Main St
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-0260
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Calkins Baptist Church
Interment
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
North Hardyston Cemetery
Hamburg, NJ
View Map
George E. Skeens Jr. Obituary
George E. Skeens, Jr. 93, of Beach Lake, PA passed away on July 27, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Janet (March 1995), his brother Joseph ( January 1993), & his brother William (1944).

Born in Butler, NJ, son of the late Anna (Richter) & George Skeens. He previously lived in Oakland, NJ. George served in WWII on the USS Iowa.

He was a member of Calkins Baptist Church in Milanville, PA. Surviving are two sons, William (Sandra) of Holly Ridge, NC & George III (Judy) of West Milford,NJ. Also survived by four grandchildren, William (Erica), Samantha (Tom), Katie (Steven), Kristy (Jake)& four great-grandchildren, Blake, Molly, Brodie & Hunter, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service are Friday, August 2, 2019 at Calkins Baptist Church beginning at 10 am. Internment at 1 pm in the North Hardyston Cemetery in Hamburg, NJ.. Funeral arrangements by the Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 North Main St., Honesdale, PA.
Published in Wayne Independent on July 31, 2019
