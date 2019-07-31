|
George E. Skeens, Jr. 93, of Beach Lake, PA passed away on July 27, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Janet (March 1995), his brother Joseph ( January 1993), & his brother William (1944).
Born in Butler, NJ, son of the late Anna (Richter) & George Skeens. He previously lived in Oakland, NJ. George served in WWII on the USS Iowa.
He was a member of Calkins Baptist Church in Milanville, PA. Surviving are two sons, William (Sandra) of Holly Ridge, NC & George III (Judy) of West Milford,NJ. Also survived by four grandchildren, William (Erica), Samantha (Tom), Katie (Steven), Kristy (Jake)& four great-grandchildren, Blake, Molly, Brodie & Hunter, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service are Friday, August 2, 2019 at Calkins Baptist Church beginning at 10 am. Internment at 1 pm in the North Hardyston Cemetery in Hamburg, NJ.. Funeral arrangements by the Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 North Main St., Honesdale, PA.
Published in Wayne Independent on July 31, 2019