George L. Daghir, 91, of 606 S. St. Mary's Street, St. Marys, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
He was born on October 20, 1927, in Dagus Mines, PA, a son of the late N.M. Daghir, M.D. and Katherine Foster Daghir.
On January 27, 1951, in Honesdale, PA, he married Wanda Rickard Daghir, who survives.
A graduate of St. Mary's Area High School, class of 1944, George then served his country during WWII in the U.S. Army Air Corp, serving in the Southwest Pacific in 1946 and the Army of Occupation in Japan from 1947-1948 as a Weather Observer.
He then went on to earn a degree from Penn State University in 1951 and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, class of 1954. He served as a the Personnel Manager for 10 years at Pure Carbon Company.
Together with his son, Jim, they operated Daghir and Daghir Attorneys at Law, which he opened in 1965 and practiced at until his death.
A member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association for more than 50 years, George also served as a past solicitor for the Elk County Housing Authority, Jay Township Water Authority, Elk County Solid Waste Authority, and the St. Mary's Area School Board, where he also served as a past school board member.
He served as adjutant for the American Legion Post 103, where he was a life member, as well as for the St. Mary's Servicemen's Burial Detail.
His other contributions to the community include Past Director of the St. Marys Area United Way and the Director of the Learning Center, formerly known as Elk County Society of Crippled Children and Adults. He was a member of the St. Marys Sportsmen's Association and a life member of the St. Marys Elks and Beagle Club.
A man of deep faith, George was the oldest member of the Shiloh Presbyterian Church, where he had been very active over the years serving as deacon, trustee, and elder.
He was also a lay preacher and Sunday school teacher of teens and adults.
An avid outdoorsman, some of George's favorite hobbies included golfing, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed bowling and was a fan of Penn State football.
He was a dedicated supporter of local sports and youth programs and enjoyed spending his free time at the family camp, the Lonesome Frog Camp at Spring Run.
He will fondly be remembered by his family and friends for his personality, sense of humor, and his ability to befriend anyone.
In addition to his beloved wife of more than 68 years; Wanda Rickard Daghir; he is survived by eight children; Mary K. Daghir and her husband Jerry Parnes of Collegeville, PA; George N. "Jim" Daghir of St. Marys; Ann M. Hawkins and her husband Dan of Brockway; Jean E. Stillman and her husband Bill of Rock Hill, SC; Joseph C. Daghir and his wife Roben of St. Marys; Andrew Daghir and his wife Lisa of St. Marys; Rachel Ringler and her husband Rodney of Clover, SC; and Elizabeth A. Daghir, at home. He is also survived by sixteen grandchildren; Seth Parnes, John Hawkins, Dr. Zoe Hawkins, Samuel Hawkins, Lieutenant JG Will Stillman, Olivia Stillman, Seminarians Luke and Ben Daghir, Nick Daghir, Emma Daghir, Drew Daghir, Owen Daghir, Matt Ringler, Amanda Ringler, Caroline Ringler, and David Ringler. Also surviving are one brother; Gerald Daghir and his wife Ursula of Kennett Square, PA and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, the Honorable Gordon J. Daghir, and by a sister, Germaine Daghir.
Funeral Services for George L. Daghir will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Shiloh Presbyterian Church, 217 Washington Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Scott Wiest, officiating.
Military Honors will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Shiloh Presbyterian Church, St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail, or to .
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 9, 2019