George Sinawa Jr., 81, of Honesdale passed away on Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019 at his daughter's home in Milanville, after an illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye May Miller.



Born May 15, 1938 in Carbondale, he was the son of the late George Sr. and Clara Elizabeth (Keyser) Sinawa.



George was well known in the community as a dedicated employee of Honesdale Borough where he enjoyed landscaping and maintenance, especially in Central Park.



He loved his John Deere Tractor and could often be found driving it in town as he looked after the borough. George was an avid hunter and fisherman. His greatest enjoyments included talking with people and making friends. Above all, he loved his grandchildren, and was the best father two girls could ever have. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.



George is survived by two daughters: Tina Marie Sinawa of Honesdale, and Charlotte Compton and her husband Ronald of Milanville; brothers and sisters: Jack, Margaret, Anna, and Jimmy; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Linda Labib; brothers and sisters: Edward, David, Harry, Rodney, Mary, and Clara May.



The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in Calvary United Methodist Church, 151 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472 with Pastor Wendy D'Agostino officiating.



Viewing will be in the church on Friday from 12:00 Noon till the time of service.



Interment will be Friday in The Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners.



Arrangements are by Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com Published in Wayne Independent on June 27, 2019