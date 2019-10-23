Home

George W. Madel

George W. Madel Obituary
George W. Madel passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his residence in King of Prussia, PA. He was 90 years young.

Mr. Madel worked as an Electrical Engineer in the Areospace Division of General Electric Company and Lockeed Martin Corporation. He was an avid sailor and fisherman and spent his free time at his house at Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos where he was a member of the Lake Wallenpaupack Yacht Club.

Born in Irvington, New Jersey on August 3, 1929, he was a son of the late Frederick W. and Anna C. (Boyer) Madel, brother to the late Fredrick R. Madel and his surviving wife Roberta.

Also surviving is his loving family including his wife, Joan R. (Lesniewska) Madel; a daughter, Diane (Dick) Piccard, and four sons: Bill (Maureen) Madel, Christopher (Tina) Madel, Dan (Sue) Madel, and Mark (Michele) Madel; ten grandchildren: Laura, Bill, Rich, Matthew, Rachel, Marissa, Nick, Jake, Ali, and April; and two great-grandchildren: William and Autumn.

A service will be held at Valley Forge Presbyterian Church located at 191 Town Center Road, King of Prussia PA 19406 on November 2, 2019 at 11am. A private reception will be held afterwards for family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. stjude.org/memorialgifts

Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA.
Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 23, 2019
