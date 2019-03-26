George William Murphy, Jr., age 89, died Monday, March 4, 2019, in Washington, D.C. George was from Hawley, Pennsylvania, born on December 21, 1929, the son of George W. and Harriett M. Murphy.



His family moved to Washington, D.C and he was a 1947 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and 1951 graduate of Georgetown University, where he went on to earn his LLB in 1954 and LLM in 1959.

Although the family moved to Washington, D.C. in the late 1930's, the family frequently returned to their family cottage near Hawley for summers and holidays for decades. George continued those visits through the end of the 2018 hunting season.



George served in the United States Army, enlisting in 1955 and completing his service as a Reservist in the Judge Advocate General Corps in 1965. George continued to practice law for over 60 years in Washington, D.C., starting with the federal government from 1957 – 1968 and then in private practice up until the time of his death.







George was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, also a Hawley native, in 1984. He is survived by Linda Motta (Alfie), Mary Colleen Cubbedge (Randy), George W. Murphy III (Lu Ann), Daniel G. Murphy (Vohn), Michael J. Murphy (Lia) and Patrick A. Murphy (Cakkie). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



George's life was celebrated at a Mass of Christian Burial at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Washington, D.C. on March 11. George's final resting place will be in B.V.M. Queen of Peace Cemetery, in Spring 2019.



In memory of George, please consider contributing to the Christ Child Society www.christchilddc.org or San Miguel School, sanmigueldc.org.



In memory of George, please consider contributing to the Christ Child Society www.christchilddc.org or San Miguel School, sanmigueldc.org.

For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com. Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc., 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428. Published in Wayne Independent on Mar. 26, 2019