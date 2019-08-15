|
|
Pastor Gerald C. Peet, 77, formerly of Roseville, went to be with Christ; which is far better: (Phil. 1:23) early on the morning of August 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sharon K. (Reed) Peet.
Born July 13, 1942 in Lake Ariel, he was a son of the late Charles H. and Evelyn (Conklin) Peet.
Pastor Peet served the Lord at South Valley Christian Church, Steam Valley Bible Church, and Roseville Independent Baptist Church. After his retirement, Pastor Peet served as an interim pastor, which he thoroughly enjoyed.
He most recently was attending Fundamental Bible Church, where his son-in-law is the pastor. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, a little hunting and fishing, working around the cabin that he and his wife shared until July of 2018, but mostly enjoyed preaching God's word.
Surviving Pastor Peet in addition to his wife, is; a son, Mark Peet (Lori) of Liberty; a daughter, Kathy Klim (John) of Muncy; three grandchildren, Philip and Andrew Klim, and Ashley Peet; a brother, Noel Peet (Dorothy) of Hop Bottom; and a sister, Ann Price of Hamlin.
In addition to his parents, Pastor Peet is preceded in death by a sister, Glenda Henwood.
A memorial Service to honor the life of Pastor Peet will be held 11 a.m. Saturday August 31 at Steam Valley Bible Church, 570 PA-184, Trout Run, PA 17771.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pastor Peet's name may be made to Biblical Family Ministries, 335 W Main Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067.
Published in Wayne Independent on Aug. 15, 2019