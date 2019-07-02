Geraldine F. Lueck, 80, of Hawley, died Thursday afternoon at home.



Born December 26, 1938 in Manhattan, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward George Camp and the late Frances Cancro Camp.



Geri was employed for many years as a bookkeeper for several Catskill Resorts and later retired from Walmart in Honesdale, where she was a cashier for eight years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, sewing, cross stitch and playing cards. She will be deeply missed by her family.



She is survived by two sisters: Della Galgan and JoAnn Thurgood both of Hawley; two brothers: her twin, Gerald Camp of Fort Myers, FL and Edward Camp of Wappingers Falls, NY; several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a son: Charles Howell.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Simplicity Cremation Care of NEPA.



