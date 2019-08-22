|
|
Gerard J. Kearney, 68 of Beach Lake, died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Geisinger CMC in Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Anita (Guilfoyle) Kearney. The couple married on June 3, 1972.
Born on January 31, 1951 in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Homer C. and Ethel (Dermody) Kearney.
For a short period of time, Jerry worked as a steamfitter before having the opportunity to own and operate the Galtymore Bar in
Brooklyn, NY. For many years, he enjoyed bartending and making long lasting friendships with his patrons. Later he and his wife retired to Beach Lake where Jerry continued bartending at the former Wagon Wheel, Cordaro's and the The White Owl. He enjoyed working at the bars and the friendships he made.
A sports fan, Jerry enjoyed playing sports in his younger years and watching games on TV. He was an avid Yankees, NY Giants and NY Rangers fan. Jerry loved his dogs and taking them for walks. He and his wife attended St. Francis Xavier Church in Narrowsburg, NY.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Jerry Kearney Jr. of Beach Lake; his brother Robert Kearney of Mystic, CT; grandchildren Gerard Kearney III and Justin Douglas Kearney.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Douglas and Thomas Kearney.
A blessing service will be held on Friday, August 23rd at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at 7 pm. Friends may visit on Friday, 4 until the time of service. As per his request, cremation will follow.
Published in Wayne Independent on Aug. 22, 2019