Gerald R. Clay, 90, of Pleasant Mount, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at home after an extended illness. He was born in Union, S.C. the son of the late Roy and Marie Jolly Clay. He was the loving husband of Esther Hauenstein Clay for 41 years.



Jerry proudly served his country in the US Army as a cryptographer during the Korean War.



He graduated from the University of South Carolina Law School with a doctorate of jurisprudence.



Jerry was a licensed Thoroughbred race horse trainer; raising, training, and racing many winners.



An avid reader, he had a keen interest in both history and politics. He never met a stranger. He was always happy to engage in conversation.



Jerry traveled the world and lived a rich and full life, but he was never happier than at home on the farm, sitting on the front porch with Esther, watching the horses graze while morning mist burned off the lake.



Gerald is survived by his daughters, Gerriss Klant (Robert) of California, Angela Cook (James) and Beth Clay of Maryland; his grandson Nicholas DiFranco, who he helped to raise and thought of as a son, his sister Judith Marriner (Tommy) of NC; his grandchildren, Bethany Turner, Nicholas DiFranco, Kristin Klant, Santiago DiFranco, Kathryn Furmanek, Michalena DiFranco, James Yee, Jay Klant, David Yee, Christopher Clay, Art Klant, Aaron Yee, Brandon Griffin, and Bronson Griffin, their spouses and over a dozen great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Nancy Hauenstein and brother-in-law Dwight Hauenstein, Jr. both of Pleasant Mount.



He is predeceased by his sons, William Barry Clay and Billy James Clay, his brother William Clay and sister, Geneil Clay Maska and brothers-in-law, Edwin Maska and Larry Davenport.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM. at Riverdale Cemetery, near 15 Riverdale Road, Pleasant Mount, PA 18453. All attending are asked to go directly to the cemetery.



Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc., Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472. Published in Wayne Independent on Apr. 16, 2019