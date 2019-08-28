|
Gloria Crapulli Budakowski of Beach Lake, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Julia Ribaudo HCG, Lake Ariel, PA. She was 93 years of age.
The daughter of the late John and Philomena Crapulli, she was born October 14, 1925, in Bronx, NY. Gloria was raised in the Bronx, NY, where she eventually married late Leo A. Budakowski and raised their family. They later moved to Beach Lake, PA.
She enjoyed a career as a telephone operator, retiring as a supervisor in that field. Gloria was truly a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her family, which always elicited her beautiful smile, and quick wit as the consummate jokester she was. Gloria grandchildren and great grandchildren were the pride of her life.
She rose each morning with thoughts of her family, and settled in, each evening, kissing each stone of her "mothers ring" to end her day. Gloria was a beautiful soul who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her, five children, Regina Clawson of Port Jervis, Andrew Budakowski of Willingboro, N.J., Janine McLaughlin and her husband, Bob, of Blooming Grove, Pa., John Budakowski, of Tafton, Pa., Maria T. Coutts and her husband, Jimmy, of Hawley, Pa.,; eight grandchildren; Gregg, Stacy, Damon, Randy, Matthew, William, Angela and Kyle, six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Leo A. Budakowski (11/25/2002), her sister Brunetta Crawford and her son in law Gary Stellato.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 3Pm to 7Pm at the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, 3412 SR97, Barryville, NY 12719. Cremation will follow visitation at Maple Hill Crematory, Archbald, PA. Burial of Gloria's cremains will be in the family plot in Glen Cove Cemetery, Narrowsburg, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria's name to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements were made by the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, Barryville, NY. 845-557-8010
Published in Wayne Independent on Aug. 28, 2019