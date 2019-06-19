Hannah "Ma" Louise Komar, 79, of Thompson and formerly of Waymart, died Sunday at Barnes-Kasson Hospital, Susquehanna. She was the widow of Alexander A. Komar, who died in 2000.



Born in Herrick Center, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Helen Thorn Howell. Hannah was employed at several camps in her early years, and she worked cleaning local bars and homes. Later, she was employed at the EJ Shoe Factory, Forest City, and most recently, she was employed at Mallard Meadows, Waymart. Hannah enjoyed crocheting blankets for all and working on crossword puzzles. She was always there to help others.



Surviving are three sons: Alex Komar and wife Barb, Thompson; Michael Komar and companion Terri Jones, Honesdale; Robert Komar and wife Deb, Waymart; 7 grandchildren: Kim, Alan, Brian, Emily, Kayla, Trevor, and Jason; 7 great grandchildren: Cheyann, Russell, Taven, Brody, Cora, Stephanie, and Payton; a brother: Fred Howell, Susquehanna; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a sister: Ester Shay; and a brother: Lester Howell.



The funeral will be Friday, with services at 10 am in the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main Street, Forest City. Interment will follow in Clinton Center Cemetery, Waymart. Friends may call Thursday, from 4 to 7 pm.



For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website. Published in Wayne Independent on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary