Helen Marie McCann, 89, of Lake Ariel, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald E. McCann. The couple married on May 18, 1957.



Born on March 25, 1930 in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Florence (Melody) Theobald. She graduated from Lake Consolidated School, class of 1949.



For over 40 years, Helen worked at Katz Underwear Factory in various departments before retiring.



Helen was a member of St. Thomas More Church in Lake Ariel and a former member of the Texas #4 Ladies Auxiliary in Honesdale. She along with several other ladies assisted the Honesdale Biddy Basketball Association by working the concession stand for many years.



In her younger years, she enjoyed crocheting. Following her retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling.



Helen's family would life to the nurses of Compassionate Care Hospice

for their care and kindness during her illness. They would also like

to thank Steve Razicki and the Jehovah's Witnesses for their friendship and help.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Colleen McCann of Lake Ariel; her brother Jack Theobald and wife Pauline of Hawley; her sister Jean Theobald of Lake Ariel; brother-in-law Merlin Mang of Honesdale; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her son Donald C. McCann and sister Marion Mang.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27th at St. Thomas More Church, Lake Ariel at 11 am. All attending are asked to meet at the church. Interment will follow in Indian Orchard Cemetery. Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Friday, 4 to 7.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Honesdale Biddy Basketball Association, 109 9th St. Honesdale, PA 18431. Published in Wayne Independent on July 25, 2019