Helen Rita Heller born 3/18/27 died 4/19/19



After a lengthy illness, Mum passed away on Good Friday. Born to Henry and Reta Russell of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Mum was working for the Canadian Telephone and Telegraph Co. when she met and married, in 1950, a ballplayer from Honesdale named Jimmy Heller. She soon made Dad choose between baseball and family and they moved back to Honesdale, where she declared; "This is a good place to raise Boys and Dogs." Which they did.



Mum was a member of the Bethany Presbyterian Church, The Grey ladies, and a long time employee of the Wayne Co. Bank.



She loved her family and friends, fishing, painting pictures and taking good care of us.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jimmy, brothers; Earn, Ken and Harry Russell and a sister; Doreen Varner. She is survived by son Randy Heller and wife Judith, of Honesdale, and son Jim Heller, and grandchildren Jessica, Jim and Sean Heller of Unionville, Pa., Brother; Raymond Russell and wife Jean and Sister; Mona Holmes.



Che Sara Sara



A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Honesdale with the Rev. William Blackie officiating. Military honors will be held at the cemetery for Helen's late husband, James Heller, who died July 13, 2014.



Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa wwwbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Wayne Independent on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary