Helene Marie Solano, 94, of Eatontown NJ passed away Tuesday January 29, 2019 in Jupiter, FL with her loving children by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Phillip in 1991. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



Born on September 16, 1924 in Honesdale PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna (Mongovan) Hughey.



Helene was a graduate of Honesdale High School. She married the late Army PVT James White in 1943 and raised her family in Clarks Summit PA. She later moved to NJ and remarried. She held many occupations during her life from working in a saw mill to loading weapons onto warships in Bremerton WA during WWII. She was also a caregiver to children and the elderly.



Helene enjoyed spending time at her homes in NJ and FL, gardening, reading, raising Monarch butterflies and bargain hunting.



She is survived by her son, Ronald J. White Sr., Clarks Summit, PA, and daughter, Beverly A. (White) Payne and husband Thurmond, Jupiter, FL.; grandchildren Paige (Payne) Dangler and husband Mark, Tina (White) Smith and husband John, Ronald J. White Jr., Trina (Payne) Medina and husband Jose, April White, Jonathan Payne and wife Danielle; great-grandchildren Steven Payne, Dean Smith, Samantha Payne, Justin Medina, Evan Payne, Savannah Medina, Angelena and Teagan Payne. She is also survived by her brother, Leo Hughey and wife Shirley; and sister, Jeanie Knorr and husband Les.



Helene was also predeceased by her brother Lester Hughey and great-grandson Trevor Payne.



Graveside service will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at noon at Saint John the Evangelist Cemetery Honesdale, PA. Arrangements are attended by Arthur A Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 North Main St. Honesdale PA 18431. Published in Wayne Independent on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary