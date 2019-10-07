|
Herbert E. Cram, 91, of Equinunk, died Saturday morning, October 5, 2019 at Wayne Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lula Baker Cram, and his second wife, Hazel Bryant Cram.
Born September 25, 1928 in Harvard, NY, he was the son of the late Peter and Edna (Kneer) Cram.
Herbert was a lifelong farmer and served as a member of the Dairyman's League in the Lookout, PA chapter. He served in the US Army from June 1953 to December 1955.
He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and his faithful black lab companions, Laverne and Shirley.
Herbert was also preceded in death by his siblings: Elmer Adams, Anna Misner, and Cecelia Hulse.
Friends may visit on Wednesday from 11:00 AM till the time of service at the funeral home.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 North Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431 with Pastor Cal Wiggins officiating.
Interment will be Wednesday in Pine Mill Cemetery immediately following the service.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff and volunteers of Wayne Memorial Hospital and the Department of Hospice Services at the hospital for the care and dedication they provided. Any donations may be made to the Wayne Memorial Hospital Department of Hospice Services.
www.BryantFuneralHome.com
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 7, 2019