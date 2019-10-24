|
Jace Tyler Rolison, 26, of Honesdale, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his home.
Born on October 29, 1992 in Palm Springs, CA, he is the son of Cheryl Ann Rolison of Honesdale and Dwight Franklin Rolison of Louisville, KY. He was employed at Cardinal Glass in Jessup where he was a lamination technician.
Jace was a person of many interests. He enjoyed gaming, card tournaments, listening to music and reading. He was a talented author, writing his own poetry. To his family and friends, Jace was known to enjoy all types of food, especially pizza. Most of all, Jace enjoyed spending time with his younger sister. They enjoyed picking on each other and he looked forward to attending her softball games.
In addition to his parents, Jace is survived by his sister Michaela Rolison of Honesdale; step-father Victor Marold of Honesdale; his
step-mother Tonya Rolison of Louisville, KY; maternal grandmother Alida Wiemer of Joshua Tree, CA; his great grandfather Hugh Funk; his aunts and uncles Michelle Esso and husband Pat, Rob Parker and wife Stephanie, and Max Vega and wife Tammy; cousins Amanda, Jessica, Kate and Erin Esso, AJ and Andrea Parker, Justin Thrower and Clementyne Vega. Also surviving are many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather William Wiemer; paternal grandparents Harold and Tony Rolison.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 27th at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at 2 pm. His family will receive friends on Sunday, 1 until the time of service.
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 24, 2019