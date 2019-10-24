Home

Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
BVM Queen Of Peace Roman Catholic Church
314 Chestnut Ave
Hawley, PA
James Ciszak


1964 - 2019
James Ciszak Obituary
James Ciszak, age 55, of Hawley died Monday, October 21, 2019.
Mr. Ciszak was born October 15, 1964 in Perth Amboy, NJ the son of the late Grace Marie (Wasco) and Richard Ciszak. In addition to his mother he was predeceased by a son, James Ciszak, Jr.
He was the water system operator for Hemlock Farms Community.
James enjoyed spending time on the lake and listening to classic rock and liked to cook.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years: Janet (Klecha) Ciszak, one daughter: Victoria Paige Ciszak of Hawley, PA and one son: Kenneth Ryan Ciszak of Arlington, VA, Father & stepmother, Richard & Janet Ciszak of Hawley, PA, three brothers: Richard Ciszak, Jr of Effort, PA, Mark Ciszak of Carteret, NJ and Thomas Ciszak of Kunkletown, PA.
Calling hours will be Thursday, October 24th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 25th at 10 a.m. at BVM Queen Of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 314 Chestnut Ave, Hawley by Rev. Richard W. Beck, Pastor.
Inurnment will be in B.V.M. Queen Of Peace Cemetery in Hawley, PA.
For additional information – www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com
Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA.
Published in Wayne Independent from Oct. 24 to Nov. 23, 2019
