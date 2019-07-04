James R. Maneval, 75 of Lakeville and formerly of Pequannock, NJ and Pompton Plains, NJ, died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Geisinger CMC in Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith (Creed) Maneval. The couple married on December 30, 1967 in Pequannock, NJ.



Born on April 5, 1944 in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late Lavere and LaVerne (Johnson) Maneval. He was a graduate of Rutgers University.



He began working for Congoleum Inc., Shulton-division of Old Spice and later retired from UPS where he was a systems analyst. After retiring to Lakeville, Jim drove bus for Garing's for 13 years. He also worked summers at Trails End Camp.



Jim enjoyed giving time back to the community volunteering to help wherever he was needed. He and his wife were also avid supporters of local athletics. He was also an active member of Queen of Peace Parish in Hawley.



He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Jeffrey Maneval and wife Melissa and their son Charles all of Canandaigua, NY and daughter Jodi Elkins and husband Steven and their son Jackson and their daughter Haidyn all of Queens, NY.



Funeral blessing will be held at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Saturday, July 6th at 11 am. As per his request, cremation will follow. Friends may visit 10 until the time of service.



Memorial contributions can be made to Geisinger CMC, New York Presbyterian Weil-Cornell Hospital or Hebrew Home for the Aged. Published in Wayne Independent on July 4, 2019