|
|
James Roberts 89, a lifelong resident of Waymart passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Ellen Memorial Healthcare Center.
He was born June 25, 1930 at his home on Farview Mountain, Waymart PA to the late Clyde V. and Florence M. (Short) Roberts. He was predeceased by his first wife Betty Roberts in 1981; and his two sons Charles T. Roberts in 1975 and Frederick A. Roberts in 2014.
He was a 1948 graduate of Waymart High School and furthered his education at Johnson Technical Institute. He was a draftsman for Havtech Electronics, Endicott NY for many years prior to starting his own TV Repair/Sales business. Many people in Waymart knew Mr. Roberts as both an honest businessman and an upstanding citizen of the community. He served as both chairman and secretary of the Waymart Area Authority, receiving a distinguished award for 25 years of service.
He was a member of the Waymart Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years and was instrumental in designing the church expansion project.
He is survived by his second wife Mary Lamberton Roberts, Ellen Memorial Health Center, His son Raymond Roberts, Waymart; daughters, Sharon Urban and husband Michael, Creamton, PA, Lori Lucchesi and husband Joseph, Browndale PA; a daughter in law, Rose Roberts, Waymart PA; and a step-daughter Susan Owens, husband Ron, Stalker PA.
Also surviving are six grandchildren, Ryan Roberts, Wesley Roberts, Robert Urban, Melissa Urban Vitelli, Chloe Karnick Romanowski and Cameron Karnick; seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are a sister Frances Costelloe, New Port Richey, FL and a brother David Roberts and wife Marcella, Bradenton FL.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart, with interment at Keen Cemetery.
The viewing visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17th from 5-7 PM in the funeral home.
www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 14, 2019