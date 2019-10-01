|
|
Jane (Mandel) Erdmann, age 89, of Blooming Grove died Friday, September 27, 2019 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Edward Erdmann.
Born December 19, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles Henry and Jane Lydia (Vicary) Mandel. Formerly of Brentwood, NY, she had worked for Parker-Gull wiring pumps for airplanes.
A Blooming Grove resident for the last 30 years, she loved going to Mt Airy and Mohegan Sun Casinos where they knew her on a first name basis. Always up for a good time, good food and parties with family and friends, she loved her poodles, especially Jack.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters: Barbara Gallagher of Kings Park, NY and Carol Hazen of Blooming Grove; a daughter-in-law: Sarah Bartgis of Elizabethtown, NY; three step-daughters: Kathy Erdmann of Carbondale, Debra Curley of Pleasant Mount, and Leeanna Erdmann of East Hampton, NY; one step-son: Mark Erdmann of Browndale; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Charles Bartgis; step-son, Scott Erdmann; a sister, Ruth Eiden; two brothers, Charles and Robert Mandel; and a granddaughter, Susan Carol Casey.
Calling hours will be Friday, October 4, from 1:30 to 3:30 PM at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA. The funeral will be at 4:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Hawley, 815 Church St, Hawley with Rev. William Samford, Pastor officiating.
Private cremation will be held at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Hawley, 815 Church St, Hawley, PA 18428 or , Wayne Unit, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.
For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com. Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc., 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428.
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 1, 2019