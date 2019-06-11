Services Hessling Funeral Home 428 Main Street Honesdale , PA 18431 (570) 253-1190 Resources More Obituaries for Jason Levanowitz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jason Lee Levanowitz

Obituary Condolences Flowers On Thursday, June 6, 2019 our lives were forever altered. It was on that evening we were told that our husband and father, Jason Lee Levanowitz, had lost his life in a motorcycle accident with his best friend Larry Lazaro by his side. Larry sustained serious injuries but thankfully he will live.

Jason was born Friday, August 13, 1976 in Wellsboro, PA to the late Richard "Rick" Levanowitz and Jamie (Heier) Levanowitz. He was loved by all from the moment he was born. Jason was absolutely one of a kind and the mold was definitely broken when he was created.

Jason was a gentle giant with a heart of gold. If he loved you he did so with every inch of his being. Nothing meant more to him than us, his wife and children. He was ferociously protective of those who he considered family and friends and appropriately earned the nickname "Big Bear" amongst them.

Jason was a valuable employee of first Vassar Brothers Medical Center then Hologic, Inc. where he remained for the last 13 years. He would work 12 – 18 hour days so that his wife could always be there for their children.

That was always his main goal in life, our happiness and to ensure we were well taken care of.

He was our rock and the cornerstone of our little family. Moving forward after this will be incredibly hard but we will, he would want

us to…all of us.

Jason will forever be remembered for his generosity and kindness and for always being wherever he was needed. He will also be remembered for being late to wherever it was he promised to be.

Jason was my soulmate, my partner in life and crime. I loved him with all my heart and he took a piece of that with him when he died. I knew from the moment I saw him at 14 years old that I would someday spend the rest of my life with him. We took a short break after high school to become people we needed to be in order to make a life together.

I've never loved another human being the way I loved him and I never will again.

Jason was my "once in a lifetime" and I am so grateful to have spent the last 19 years of our lives together. Jason and I always made sure to tell each other "I love you" and share a kiss anytime one of us was leaving, even if we weren't particularly

fond of one another at the moment and I ask that you remember to do the same.

Jason is survived by myself, his wife, Katrina Brink, and his two daughters, Kallista Thompson and Shae Levanowitz. Jason also had three sisters and a nephew that he loved dearly, Bonnie and son Aiden, Meagan, and Ashley. He is also survived by his parents-in-law, Randy and Laura Brink, who have considered him their own son since he was 16 years old.

Jason also had many, many aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law, and a niece and two nephews that he loved and appreciated, in addition to friends that were more like family all over this country.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15th at Hessling Funeral Home, 428 Main St. Honesdale at 11 am by Pastor Timothy Kapschull. Cremation will follow.

For the official service, at 11 am, myself, Katrina, and our child would greatly appreciate if any and all who knew and loved our Jason would please share a story, a poem, an anecdote, anything to help us remember the man that so many came to adore.

Following the services, a luncheon will be held at the Honesdale Community Church. All are welcome to join us. Published in Wayne Independent on June 11, 2019