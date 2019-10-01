|
|
Jeffrey John Canfield, 52, of Honesdale, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home.
Born on November 16, 1966 in Honesdale, he is the son of JoAnn Robbins of Honesdale and the late Henry Canfield.
Jeff was a master carpenter working with his father and brothers building homes. Recently, he was employed at New Wave Woodworking in White Mills. A talented woodworker, Jeff also was a great cook.
A man with many interests, Jeff enjoyed cars, dirt bikes and listening to Ozzy Osborne. Most of all, Jeff enjoyed spending time with his sons. He loved attending anything his boys were involved in through their school years. They enjoyed the time spent together fishing and watching movies. He had a big heart who loved kids and his family.
He also loved his dogs and cat Callie.
He was a member of the former First Presbyterian Church of Honesdale.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sons Tyler and Dylan Canfield of Honesdale; his long-time companion Lonnie Gerichten of Honesdale; his step-daughter Brittany Kennedy and husband Douglas of Honesdale; brothers William Canfield and wife Kelly and James Canfield and wife Linda all of Honesdale; sisters Colleen Rosler of Phoenix, AZ and Jami Rosler of Honesdale; grandchildren Aubrey and Emberly; nephews Michael and Jeremiah Canfield and a niece Summer Canfield.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 3rd at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at 7 pm by Pastor Lloyd Canfield. Friends may visit on Thursday, 4 until the time of service.
As per his request, cremation will follow.
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 1, 2019