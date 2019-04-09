Joan Anita Krodel (nee Kretzmann) passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019 at the age of 86. She was the beloved wife of Reverend Dr. Gerhard Krodel, former Dean of the Gettysburg Lutheran Seminary, who predeceased her in 2005.



Joan was a talented cook. Her hospitality and table facilitated the development of lifelong relationships with colleagues and seminarians who became dear friends.



Joan, Gerhard and their three daughters enjoyed traveling and living abroad including living for a year in Tuebingen, Germany and later for a year in Greece as well as traveling in a VW camper during the summers of 1969 and 1970 throughout Europe. Some of these trips focused on pursuing theological scholarship and mission work for the church and other times simply to enjoy the beauty and culture of Europe.



After the death of her husband, Joan continued to travel independently.



Joan served on the Lutheran Board for Mission Support and Lutheran Endowment for Novosaratovka Seminary (LENS) and was named a lifetime honorary board member of LENS.



Joan was an avid reader, loved a good debate, appreciated a funny joke and was a devoted wife and mother. She will be greatly missed.



She is survived by her three daughters Elizabeth Coughlin (Patrick), Katie Brosky (Robert), Karla Krodel (Craig Paulenich) as well as 4 grandchildren, David & Andrew Coughlin and Megan & Rebecca Brosky, along with 2 great grandchildren Gabriel & Mackenzie Coughlin.



The family wishes to thank her caregivers at Ellen Memorial HCC, the nurses and staff at Wayne Memorial Hospital and the Hospice Team.



A memorial service was held in the Church of the Abiding Presence at the Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg on April 6. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Lutheran Endowment for Novosaratovka Seminary Foundation, (LENS) 1201 Garfield Avenue, Albert Lea MN 56007.