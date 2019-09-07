|
|
Joan D. Duley, 78, of Honesdale, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew W. Duley on June 6, 2002. The couple married on September 24, 1960.
Born on November 20, 1940 in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna Hessberger.
For many years, Joan was employed at Kmart in Honesdale before retiring in 2004. She was a volunteer for the former Honesdale
Volunteer Ambulance for over 20 years. Joan enjoyed working and meeting new people. She especially enjoyed time with her family and going out for dinner.
She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Honesdale.
Surviving is her sons Andy W. Duley of Honesdale and Kevin D. Duley of Punta Gorda, FL; grandchildren, Jennifer, Leah, Tiffany, Gabrielle, Amelia, Zack, Ciara and Richard; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cameron, Adrianna, Lizzy, Logan, Shannon, Echo and Alexis; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister Frieda Martin and brother William Hessberger.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12th at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at 10 am by Pastor Adam Reinhardt. Interment will follow in Glen Dyberry Cemetery. Friends may visit on Wednesday, 4 to 7 at the funeral home.
Published in Wayne Independent on Sept. 7, 2019