Mrs. Joan Hawley of Raeford passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst at the age of 82.
Mrs. Hawley was born in Orange, NJ on December 18, 1936, to the late Jacob and Mildred Friedrich. She was preceded in death by her sister Doris Lahm and her brother Kenneth Friedrich. She worked for New York State Electric and Gas Company, a beautician in the state of PA and a licensed realtor in PA. She loved to travel all across the US with Everett.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Everett Hawley of Raeford, Several Nieces and a nephew.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Wayne Independent on May 29, 2019