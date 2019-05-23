

John J. Mican, age 71, of Waymart died Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home in Honesdale, Pa.



Born November 24, 1947 in Carbondale, he was the son of the late John and Sophia (Booths) Mican.



John was a 1965 graduate of Waymart High School. From his youth he worked on his family's farm in Canaan Township. John also worked for Canaan Township during those younger years, performing road maintenance, and following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who served as Canaan Township supervisors. After the death of his father, John worked for Wayco, Inc. for 20 plus years, were he performed many tasks and worked as a heavy equipment operator. While working at Wayco his coworkers dubbed him with the nickname of "Turbo".



He loved tractors, livestock, agriculture, hunting, fishing, the game of checkers and always working on a project. John was always ready to lend a hand on several local family farms when help was needed. He knew the value of hardwork and friendship. In his retirement John enjoyed the simple things in life, spending time with friends and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his daughters: Michelle Mican of Honesdale, Elise Burlein and her husband Steven of Honesdale, Casey Lynn Mican of North Carolina, and Tracey and Jennifer Mican; four grandchildren: Nickolas Mican and his wife Trish of California, Jeffrey Mican of Hamlin, and Hannah and Jakob Burlein of Honesdale; great-grandchildren: Axel and Archer Mican of California; three sisters: Carol Cross of Wilkes-Barre, Theresa Nurnberger and her husband Robert of Hawley, and Regina Wasserman and her husband Louis of Carbondale.



A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com



Interment will be private in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Simpson.



Since John was always tinkering with farm equipment and tools, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the Wayne County Wayne Historical Society in care of the "Spencer Tractor Project", 810 Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431.