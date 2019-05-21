John W. Lozo, Jr., 71 of Waymart, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at home after an illness.

Born December 16, 1947 in Carbondale, PA, he was the son of the late John W. and Virginia Lillian (Weber) Lozo.

Jack graduated from Waymart High School.

He went to earn his Bachelor's degree from East Stroudsburg State College. Jack taught High School science for many years. He was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church in Jermyn where was an avid supporter of church fundraising efforts. Jack was also a member of the Waymart Area Historical Society. He was well known throughout the Waymart community and will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.

Jack is survived by his brother-in-law Thomas J. Skutka of New Jersey; family and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Joan Ann Skutka.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472 with Rev. John Kowalczyk officiating.

Friends may call on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM to the time service in the funeral home.

Interment will be Thursday in The Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners, Owego Tpk, Waymart, PA 18472.

Published in Wayne Independent on May 21, 2019