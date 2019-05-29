|
In loving memory of Joshua D. Rickard, who passed away suddenly on May 24, 2019. Josh was born August 14, 1982 in Honesdale, PA.
He is survived by his mother and step-father Donna and Ken Peters; four sisters Tara Hendrickson, Ashlee Rickard ,Marissa Peters and Jessica Rickard ; three nephews Harold Wilson, Michael loAtn and Kayden Froloff; three nieces Madison Perry, Blake and Hope Hendrickson, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Robert P. Rickard; grandparents Harold and Helen Eldred, Donald and Lila Rickard, aunts Abbie Brown and Donna Rickard, nephew Lyndon Long.
Friends may call at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, NY on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 2PM To 4PM followed by a funeral service at 4 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, NY 845- 482-4280.
For directions or to send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Wayne Independent on May 29, 2019