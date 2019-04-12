On the evening of Tuesday, April 9th, Joyce Marie (Lemmons) Upton passed away surrounded by the love and embrace of her immediate family after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. Joyce was 59 years old.



Born January 13, 1960 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Patterson, New Jersey to Marie (Hacker) Lemmons and Kenneth Lemmons, Joyce is survived by her life partner Eric Chipp of Old Forge; sister, Valerie Ernest of Sherman, Texas; brother, Kenneth Lemmons and his wife, Maria of Lake Ariel; sister, Bonnie Henwood and husband Bill of Lake Ariel; sister, Kristy Lemmons of Scranton; and Maria Miller of Clarks Summit. Her daughters: Crystal Upton of Lake Ariel, Corrinne Kluge and son-in-law, Greg of Phoenixville, PA and Coral O'Sullivan and son-in-law, Daniel of High Wycombe, United Kingdom. Her beautiful grandchildren include: Mia Angela Lebron and Journey Noelle Hohl;Grace Renay O'Sullivan, Abigail Frances O'Sullivan and Connor James O'Sullivan; Asher Harrison Kluge and Everly Joy Kluge. Additionally Joyce was the Aunt to six nephews and five nieces.



Joyce lived a vibrant life filled with a great love for her family. She was known to be a great cook and was the life of the party. She was a passionate, published writer and an award-winning artist. Her love for her family was unwavering and remained to be her priority until the very end. Her caring heart spilled into the many lives she touched including those who she worked with at the United Cerebral Palsy. She enjoyed exploring the lives of her community through the many human profile stories she wrote for The Villager newspaper. Her strong-will and hard-work did not go unnoticed and was a testament to her success. She will be missed by many and will remain in the hearts of family, friends and colleagues.



A Memorial Service will be held at Light of Christ Church in Mt. Cobb, PA on Monday, April 15th.



Visitation is at 10am with the Service at 11am. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow the service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the in Joyce's name.