Julian "Jules" Hadden, 67, of Prompton, died on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Born on May 21, 1952 in Honesdale, he was the son of the late David E. Hadden Sr. and Evelyn Mae Eldred Hadden Miller.

Jules started at a young age working on farms in the area and continued to do so until he was unable to. He loved being around others and was always willing to lend a helping hand.



He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his little home in Prompton along the river where he could enjoy nature.



Surviving are his siblings Patricia Jennings, Edward Hadden, Doris Brink, Judy Strand, Barbara DeGroat, Anna Masker, Margie Hubbard, Richard Miller, John Miller, Tammy Stegner, Beverly Miller, Noma Miller, Angel Mongovan, Thomas Hadden, Randy Hadden, Mark Daniels, Tracy Herzog and Freddie Daniels; many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his brothers David Hadden, Gordon Miller Jr., Gordie Miller and William Hadden Sr.; his step-father Gordon Miller Sr.; his grandparents Julian and Cynthia Barhite Eldred.



Following cremation, the family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11th at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale, 4 to7. A private graveside services will be held at the convenience of his family. Published in Wayne Independent on July 9, 2019