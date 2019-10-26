|
Julie Krautter Yatsonsky, 51, of Honesdale, Canaan Township, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Friday morning October 25, 2019 at home. Her husband, James T. Yatsonsky survives her. Married on October 15, 1988, they celebrated 31 years of marriage this month.
Born February 26, 1968 in Scranton, she was the daughter of Frederick Carroll and Dawn A. (Zacharias) Krautter of Newfoundland.
Julie graduated from Wallenpaupack High School, Class of 1986. Later that same year, she was crowned Green Dreher Sterling Fair Queen. Julie built her life around her family; she loved farming and living the simple life with those she loved best. She was the most hardworking and dedicated farm mom.
She woke up every morning at 4am and went off to the barn to do chores. She loved her family and the many others that she "adopted" through the years. No one ever went hungry at Julie's house. She was crafty, determined, independent, fair, loving, and tough as nails.
Julie will always be remembered for being an awesome school bus driver and the best ice cream lady around. To say she'll be missed is an understatement; life will never be the same. We'll carry her memory in our hearts every day.
She is also survived by four children: Michael Yatsonsky and his wife Brittany of Honesdale, William Yatsonsky and his wife Ashley of Waymart, Sara Yatsonsky and her boyfriend Travis Hollister of Honesdale, and Douglas Yatsonsky and his fiancé Samantha Fawcett of Honesdale; four grandchildren who were her pride and joy: Owen, Abigail, Ryan, and Willow; brothers: Douglas Krautter and his wife Rhonda, and Barry Krautter and his wife Dawn all of Newfoundland; a sister, Ronda Gilpin of Greentown; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother in childhood, Michael J. Krautter who passed away in 1971.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Carousel at Camp Ladore, near 287 Owego Turnpike, Waymart, PA 18472.
All are welcome to attend the funeral service on Wednesday. There will be no public calling hours.
Interment will be Wednesday in Darling Cemetery, Cherry Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Julie's memory to the Waymart Volunteer Fire Co., PO Box 186, Waymart PA 18472-0186.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Oct. 26, 2019