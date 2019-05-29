Kari L. Lord, 41, of Honesdale and Fort Worth, TX, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Anthony "Tony" Lord. The couple married on June 19, 2004.

Born in Scranton, PA, she is the daughter of James F. DeReamer and Barbara A. (Miller) DeReamer. She was a graduate of Honesdale High School, class of 1996. Kari and her husband moved to Fort Worth where she started a successful custom spray tanning business called Simply Glowing.

Kari was featured in Allure Magazine and worked with celebrities throughout the country. She was a member of Fellowship of the Parks in Texas where she was a participant in their Bible study group.

In Honesdale, she was a member of Grace Ridge Church where she and her husband were happy to volunteer on a mission trip. She was a past member of the Honesdale Area Jaycees. Kari was a loving mother and very proud of her daughters. In addition to her parents and husband, Kari is survived by her daughters Addie L. Lord and Olivia E. Lord of Fort Worth, TX; her brother Jamie DeReamer and wife Amy of Honesdale; paternal grandfather Franklin J. DeReamer of Honesdale; maternal grandmother Teresa A. (Kersnowski) Miller of Honesdale; her mother-in-law Elizabeth Lord of Honesdale; nephews Grady and Zachary DeReamer. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 30th at Grace Ridge Church, formerly First Presbyterian Church, 10th and Church Streets in Honesdale at 1 pm. The family will receive friends on Thursday, 11 until the time of service. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home,Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale. Memorial contributions can be made in Kari's memory to any mental health research charity.