Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Reser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Reser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. Reser Obituary
Kathleen A. Reser, 56, of Plymouth, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Honesdale, daughter of Carol Dapper O'Neill of Honesdale and the late Brian O'Neill. Kathy loved to cook; she was employed as a professional cook before she became a paralegal. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and companion.

Besides her mother, Kathy will be sadly missed by her daughters, Juliann Reser and Hillarie Reser; grandson, Robert Zivny; companion, Benjamin Ernst; brothers, Michael O'Neill and Brian O'Neill; sister, Debra O'Neill.

Funeral will be Saturday at 7:00 p.m. from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Avenue, Kingston. Friends may call Saturday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Wayne Independent on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now