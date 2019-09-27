|
|
Kathleen A. Reser, 56, of Plymouth, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Honesdale, daughter of Carol Dapper O'Neill of Honesdale and the late Brian O'Neill. Kathy loved to cook; she was employed as a professional cook before she became a paralegal. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and companion.
Besides her mother, Kathy will be sadly missed by her daughters, Juliann Reser and Hillarie Reser; grandson, Robert Zivny; companion, Benjamin Ernst; brothers, Michael O'Neill and Brian O'Neill; sister, Debra O'Neill.
Funeral will be Saturday at 7:00 p.m. from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Avenue, Kingston. Friends may call Saturday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Wayne Independent on Sept. 27, 2019