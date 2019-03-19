Kenneth C. Dickinson Sr. 89, of Honesdale passed away March 16, 2019 at Wayne Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was born Oct.22, 1929 to the late Lee and Ella (Reynolds) Dickinson in Jermyn, Pa.



Ken met his lovely bride Audrey Cross and were married Oct. 20,1949. This year would have been their 70th. Anniversary.



Enlisting in the army in 1950 and after he completed his service they couple returned to Honesdale. Ken being very mechanical worked 25 years at Merv's Garage. He then went to work as the Regional Office Manager for AAA Motor club in Honesdale until his retirement.



Ken is a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Honesdale. He enjoyed being an active member of Wayne / Pike Shrine Club and had a love for antique and classic cars. Enjoying collecting and working on them, but the big smile came when he got behind the wheel.



Ken had four children, Linda Roma and her husband Mario, Horseheads , N.Y. , Lana Dickinson and her husband Ron Sloto, St. Peters, Pa. , Ken Jr. and his wife Amy Dickinson, South Canaan, Pa., Lori Glossenger and her husband James, Honesdale, Pa.



Eight grandchildren, Brian and Mark Roma, Allison and Stephen Sloto, Jason, Aaron, Hannah and Zachary Glossenger. Three great grandchildren Rhys, Zoey and Wesley. Several nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death are his siblings Althea Bensing, Eleanor Rawls, Leon Dickinson, Gladys Dickinson



Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church 107 7th Street Honesdale, Pa . Friends may visit from 9:00-11:00 AM at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.



Donations can be made to the Wayne/Pike Shriners Club in Memory of Ken, 489 St. Tikhon's Road Waymart, Pa 18472. Published in Wayne Independent on Mar. 19, 2019