Kyle Christopher Freiermuth passed on Thursday, May 16 after a prolonged illness, age 39, he was with his loving mother and father, which is what he wanted.



He is survived my his parents: Lawrence E. and Sandra J. Freiermuth, sister's Lacy and Susan, and brother Edward (and wife Crystal). Nieces Britney, Savannah, Autumn-Raine, Ashley and Katelyn. Nephews Alex, Brandon, Tyler, Austin, Sebastian and Tristan.

Great niece's Sophia and Abbigayle, great nephew's Connor and Donovan, he loved all of these kids and cherished the time he spent with them.

Kyle fought a long battle with drug addiction, which led to his illness.

But when clean and sober he was a gentle giant with a big heart, I can only hope that now finally my baby brother will have peace that he couldn't seem to find here on earth.

Per Kyle's request their will be no service, he will be cremated and his remains will be scattered at a location he selected.

Written with love, your big sis.