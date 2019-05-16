On Monday, May 13, 2019, Larry L. Schott, while a resident at Forest City Nursing and Rehab Center, was called home to be with the Lord. Larry waged a valiant battle with multiple illnesses for many years. He was very proud to be #17 of the eighteen children born to the late John Sr. and Olga Dorash Schott.



He was born on December 17, 1944 in South Canaan, Pa. After completing elementary school at South Canaan Consolidated School he graduated from Waymart High School in 1964.



Larry was of the Methodist faith. He taught himself to play the guitar and enjoyed many hours playing and singing the old church hymns with family and friends. He was employed in several shoe factories after high school until he became disabled with major vascular disease.



Following a serious health setback in 2005 he became a double amputee which required months of rehabilitation. Larry possessed an unparalleled motivation to move forward. He trained himself to drive with prosthetics and resumed his love of metal detecting, bottle digging and attending yard sales and browsing in antique shops. Many friends display his "collectible findings" in their homes-all gifts from Larry!



His pleasant demeanor made it easy for him to make friends-he was loved by all. His bright smile lit up many a room. He enjoyed the simple things in life and rarely ever complained about his pain and struggles with ill health. Picking "princess pine" and creating beautiful Christmas wreaths brought him great joy.



Known to all of us as "Uncle Larry" he was dearly loved by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.



He is survived by brothers Joseph Schott and his wife Anne of Seelyville, William Schott and his wife Mary of Rockport, TX, and Patrick Schott of Hattiesburg, MS; sisters, Olga Williams of Mountaintop, Pa, Nancy Piercy and her husband George of Seelyville, Barbara Cavage and her husband Andrew of Waymart.



He was predeceased in death by siblings: 3 infant brothers, 2 infant sisters, John Schott Jr and wife Teresa of Archbald, Pa, Margaret Jula and husband Michael of Illinois, Gabriel Ella Eldred and husband Clayton of Honesdale, Elizabeth Roberts and husband Nelson of Honesdale, Paul Schott of Ararat, Pa and brother in law Sidney Williams.



The family extends gratitude to the Staff at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Good Shepherd Rehab Unit, Doctor Neil Davis, Michael Sunday, J. P. Banon, J. Robert Ramey, M. Kuber, E.R. personnel, Chemo Infusion Dept. at Wayne Memorial, Visiting Nurses, Area Agency on Aging Transportation Dept., Ambulance Personnel, family, friends, neighbors, and all who offered compassion and comforting care throughout his many years of illness.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Central United Methodist Church, Honesdale with Rev. Jane Pykus officiating. Friends may visit at the church on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM. A private burial will be in the Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners.



Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa 18431 Published in Wayne Independent on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary