Mrs. LaWayne "Tootie" Boyle
Better known as "Tootie," LaWayne was born June 7, 1928 in Honesdale to Violet Weeks Smith and Milar Smith.
She attended Honesdale High School, graduating in 1946 and then attended Keystone College and Susquehanna University. After returning to Honesdale, she worked as a bookkeeper in the lumber yard owned by Francis Weeks.
"Tootie" married Thomas Boyle and had three children – Susan, the wife of Paul Mang whose daughter Lindsey married Tim Pender and had two boys, Owen and Keegen, making her a great-grandmother; son Terry married to Eileen, living in California, had twin girls Caley and Kelsey; and Timothy, Florida.
"Tootie" loved her home and spent countless hours outdoors with her flowers. She also loved her dogs, enjoyed knitting, and baking for her grandchildren and others.
Services will be held Thursday, October 17th at 4:00 p.m. at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc. with visitation from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Honesdale.
Contributions can be made to the Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Dr., Honesdale, PA 18431.
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 14, 2019