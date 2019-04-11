|
Leila B. Edwards, age 100, died April 5, 2019 at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center, Honesdale. She was married to the late David Edwards.
Leila was born May 16, 1918 in Creamton the daughter of the late John and Susie Arnold Cook. She worked for many years at Katz Underwear Factory as a seamstress and designer. Leila was a dedicated wife, a wonderful cook ,and a good neighbor. She attended the Baptist Church in Aldenville.
She is survived by a brother, Gerald Cook of Florida; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Beulah Pazel, Crystal Gummoe, Merrill Cook, Mildred Pazel, Lester Cook, and Marshal Cook.
A graveside service will be held in the Riverdale Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa 18431
Published in Wayne Independent on Apr. 11, 2019