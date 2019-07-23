Lenora Rollison, 83 of Honesdale, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center.



Born on March 27, 1936 in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late Milton Rollison Sr., and Josephine (Kizer) Rollison. She was a graduate of Honesdale High School and later worked at the Human Resource Center. Lenora was also the caretaker for her mother for many years.



She was very helpful to friends and family. When her brother Milt and wife Mary had a child, she took care of the infant while Mary recovered.



Lenora was very friendly and active at the Matamoras Group Home. She enjoyed traveling especially to Virginia Beach. She loved playing Bingo.



Surviving is her brother Milton Rollison Jr. and wife Mary of Honesdale; sisters Marion Canfield of Lake Ariel and Joan Rollison of Scranton; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her brothers Willard and Ralph Rollison and sisters Dorothy Miller and Grace Szumski.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25th at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at 11 am. Friends may visit on Thursday, 10 until service time. Cremation will follow with private interment in Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart. Published in Wayne Independent on July 23, 2019