James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairview Memorial Park
111 State Rte 435
Elmhurst Township, PA
View Map
Lois G. Schneider


1943 - 2019
Lois G. Schneider Obituary
Lois G. Schneider, 76 of Lake Ariel, died Thursday morning at Allied Hospice Center in Scranton. Her husband Henry K. Schneider died in 2012.
Born in Oradell, NJ, she was the daughter of the late George and Gertrude Neuman Schlenkar. Prior to retirement she was employed at Mr. Z's in Hamlin. Lois enjoyed collecting dolls.
Surviving are a daughter Karen Evans and her companion Joseph Sostak of Newfoundland; sisters Eileen Crews of California and Elizabeth Wobensmith of New Jersey; grand children Amanda and David Evans; great grandchildren Coleman and Caden Seagraves; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her son Tyrone Schneider and a sister Jacqueline Kikley.
Private cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
A service will be held on Monday at 2:00pm at Fairview Memorial Park, 111 State Rte 435, Elmhurst Township, Pa 18444.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
For directions, to share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Wayne Independent on Sept. 7, 2019
