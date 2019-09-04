|
|
Lois J. Avery Schwartz, 83, passed away Monday September 2, 2019 at her home in Beach Lake after a lengthy illness. She survived by her husband, Albert Schwartz. She was preceded in death by previous husbands, Gerald Olver and Glenn Avery.
Born in Milanville, daughter of the late Frank and Florence Jensen Nichols, she graduated from Honesdale High School in 1954.
Lois loved to sew, bake and cook and especially enjoyed traveling. She will be remembered as a loving and nurturing mother to all her family.
In addition to her husband she is survived by two sons, Wayne Avery and his wife Nancy, Honesdale, Todd Avery and his wife Jean, Honesdale; five daughters: Kimlyn Patten and her husband James of Honesdale, Sandra Dunn, Honesdale, Ellen Dunn and her husband John of Honesdale, Dawn Daniels and her husband Tony, Honesdale, Letitia Avery and her companion, Joseph Slick of Florida; a brother David Nichols and his wife Nellie, Honesdale; a sister, Esther Doney and her husband Richard, Cherry RIdge; 17 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Elaine Avery.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1100: am in the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 North Main Street, Honesdale with Rev. Donald Shearer of Christ Church , Indian Orchard, Pa. Interment will be in the Indian Orchard Cemetery.
Friends may visit Friday, September 6, 2019 at the funeral home from 6:00 - 8:00 pm
Published in Wayne Independent on Sept. 4, 2019