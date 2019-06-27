Lucia Josephine "Penny" Uzupes, age 71, of Hawley died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale.

Mrs. Uzupes was born August 17, 1947 in Olla, LA and was the daughter of the late Frank and Willie May (Stewart) Murphy.

She was co-owner & cook of The Pines Tavern.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years: Edward F Uzupes; two daughters: Michele L Uzupes of Lakeville, PA and Kristine V. & her husband A.J. Carroll of Lake Ariel, PA; two granddaughters, Chayni L Carroll and Rhayni M Carroll of Lake Ariel, PA; two brothers: Joseph Randolla of Ossing, NY and Stephen Murphy of Garner, MA and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, July 2nd from 5 to 8 PM at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 3rd at 10 am at St Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, 106 Gravity Rd, Lake Ariel by Rev. Steven Savoy. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church on Wednesday.

Cremation will be at Lake Region Crematory in Lake Ariel.

Memorials may be made to Hawley Fire Dept., PO Box 61, Hawley, PA 18428 or White Mills Fire Dept., PO Box 273, White Mills, PA 18473.

Published in Wayne Independent on June 27, 2019