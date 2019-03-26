Lucile A. Bush, 92, of Abrahamsville, died at home on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold C. Bush on October 28, 2015.



Born May 6, 1926 in Ransom, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Hilda (Park) Nafus.



Lucile graduated from Newton Ransom High School. She went on to become a Registered Nurse after graduating from Atlantic Union College in South Lancaster, Massachusetts. Lucile was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed helping on the family farm. She was also fond of gardening and flowers. Lucille will be remembered for being a wonderful mother who loved her family.

She is survived by two sons, Gary Bush and his wife Jan of Falling Waters, W. Virginia and Guy E. Bush of Abrahamsville; a daughter, Mrs. Beverly Johannes and her husband Alan of Equinunk; grandchildren, Toby Johannes of Abrahamsville, Marlene Hoffman of Tyler Hill, Joel Johannnes of Equinunk, Erin Bush of W. Virginia, Eric Bush of W. Virginia; great grandchildren, Marissa Johannes of Abrahamsville, Joshua Johannes of Abrahamsville, Jordan Hoffman of Tyler Hill, Taylor Johannnes of Tyler Hill, Ashley Hoffman of Tyler Hill, and Jackson Hoffman; a niece, Sharon Haas of Abrahamsville.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Dillon.



In accordance with her wishes, burial will be private, in Hillcrest Cemetery, Galilee.



In accordance with her wishes, burial will be private, in Hillcrest Cemetery, Galilee.