Madeleine (Walter) Drake Reilly

Madeleine (Walter) Drake Reilly Obituary
Madeleine (nee Walter) Drake Reilly, age 92, died at home on Wednesday, July 3, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in the Bronx, NY, Madeleine has resided in Mahopac, NY; Upper Nyack, New York; Newfoundland, PA; and most recently, Macungie, Pennsylvania. She worked in various positions in merchandising and auditing.

Madeleine loved life. Her home was alive inside and out with glorious plants and flowers, with family photos everywhere–from ancestors to the newest great-grandchildren. Everything and everyone had a place–in a drawer, a closet, or in her heart. She was a lovely woman, courageous and pragmatic in the face of great challenges. She fiercely loved her family unconditionally and treasured her friendships.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Drs. Suzanne (Drake) and Richard Tiedemann, Stephen and Ellen Drake, Kevin and Donna Drake, and Jacqueline Drake; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Louis Walter, as well as her late husbands, Carlton Drake and the Honorable John Reilly.

A private funeral will be held for immediate family members. A memorial service will take place TBA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name are most welcome
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Everytown for Gun Safety
Planned Parenthood
Greene-Dreher Alumni Scholarship Fund
PO Box 171
Newfoundland PA 18445
Arrangement by Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc Village of LaAnna S Sterling
Published in Wayne Independent on July 9, 2019
