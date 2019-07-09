Madeleine (nee Walter) Drake Reilly, age 92, died at home on Wednesday, July 3, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in the Bronx, NY, Madeleine has resided in Mahopac, NY; Upper Nyack, New York; Newfoundland, PA; and most recently, Macungie, Pennsylvania. She worked in various positions in merchandising and auditing.



Madeleine loved life. Her home was alive inside and out with glorious plants and flowers, with family photos everywhere–from ancestors to the newest great-grandchildren. Everything and everyone had a place–in a drawer, a closet, or in her heart. She was a lovely woman, courageous and pragmatic in the face of great challenges. She fiercely loved her family unconditionally and treasured her friendships.



She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Drs. Suzanne (Drake) and Richard Tiedemann, Stephen and Ellen Drake, Kevin and Donna Drake, and Jacqueline Drake; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Louis Walter, as well as her late husbands, Carlton Drake and the Honorable John Reilly.



A private funeral will be held for immediate family members. A memorial service will take place TBA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name are most welcome

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Everytown for Gun Safety

Planned Parenthood

Greene-Dreher Alumni Scholarship Fund

PO Box 171

Newfoundland PA 18445

Arrangement by Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc Village of LaAnna S Sterling Published in Wayne Independent on July 9, 2019