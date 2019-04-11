Marilyn Verne Freiermuth of Beach Lake, PA, formerly of Barryville, NY, passed away on Monday, April 8th, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was 76. She was the daughter of the late Gerard and Martha Draxler Verne. She was born May 25, 1942 in Barryville, NY. Marilyn was a graduate of Eldred High School, Eldred, NY and was a Sunday School teacher at the Lutheran Church in Lackawaxen, PA.



She was the widow of Marvin Freiermuth, he had passed away on April 7th, 2017.They were married for 58 years.



They owned and operated four local businesses (Stanton Corners).



Marilyn enjoyed baking and cooking for the holidays and any special event. Christmas was her favorite holiday. Her Christmas tree was up most of the year and constantly changed the decorations on the tree. She was an awesome party planner. Marilyn wrote poems for many of her family members and played the piano. She designed and baked cakes for weddings and many other occasions.She was very talented. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially sitting down at the family pond. Snowmobiling, horseshoes, shuffleboard, and camping were some of the activities she enjoyed with her family. Marilyn was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She also loved her dogs. She had a heart of gold and will truly be missed.







She is survived by three children: Judy Diehl and her companion Denis Nadeau of Beach Lake, PA, Ricky Freiermuth and his fiancée Martha Shermanski of Beach Lake, PA, Kathy Martin and her husband Paul of Beach Lake, PA, eight grandchildren: Jason and his wife Andrea, Joshua and his fiancée Marissa, Justin and his wife Shannen, Dylan, Logan, Beau, Heather, Nichole, six great grandchildren: Mason, Kaylie, Katelyn, Brandon, Courtney, Danica, two sister in laws, Marlene Duda and her husband George and Marilyn (Snooky) Dailey, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Marvin, her sister in law Marjorie Maree.



Friends are invited to call on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm, 6pm to 8pm and Saturday April 13, 2019 from 12Noon to 1pm at Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, 3412 Sr97, Barryville, NY. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1pm at the funeral home. Rev. William Rushik will officiate. Cremation will follow at Maple Hill Crematory.



Donations can be made in Marilyn's name to: South Canaan Free Methodist Church, PO Box 35, South Canaan, PA 18459.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home 3412 SR97, Barryville, NY 12719, 845-557-8010.