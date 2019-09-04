|
Marjorie E. Mannick, 95, of Waymart passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Wayne Woodlands Manor after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elston who passed away on Dec. 28, 2016. They were married for 72 years.
Born Dec. 6, 1923 in Carbondale, daughter of the late A. Harry and Esther Ehrhardt Pellett, she graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, in 1941.
After graduation she was secretary/accountant for a credit office in Carbondale. Marjorie helped on the family dairy farm especially summers, raking and baling hay. She was a Wayne County Auditor for 20 years and also a township auditor. Until macular degeneration set in, she was a bookkeeper for the Waymart Cemetery Co. and kept accounting books/billing for her husband's business.
Marjorie was a member of the Waymart Calvary United Methodist Church. She was a former Deputy and Past Councilor of Waymart Council #203, Daughters of America, Pennsylvania Council of Republican Women and member of the Monthly Couples Pinochle Club with her husband.
She loved her family very much and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Birthdays and holidays were so special to her. She loved music and enjoyed helping grandchildren with their piano lessons. She looked forward to yearly Fall family vacations to Beech Mountain, W. Hazelton, family vacations to Lake George, NY and many memorable trips to Florida.
Surviving are two children, Donald E. Mannick and his wife Maryann of Canton, Pa; and Carole Olver and her husband Roger of Beech Grove; a daughter-in-law, Gail Mannick of Waymart; eight grandchildren: Errol Mannick and his wife Sara, Aaron Mannick and his wife Diana, Aileen Mannick, Lisa Olver, Tim Olver, Jennifer Dougherty and her husband Brian, Rebecca Park and her husband Kevin, and Matthew Mannick and his wife Emily; seven great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Lukas, Noah, Eli, Brody, Brynn and Hadley; nieces, nephews, cousins.
Marjorie was also preceded in death by a son, Albert "Dale" Mannick; a sister, Dorothy Fletcher and husband Walter; a brother, Willard, and two sister-in-laws, Faye Bateridge and Wilna Tuthill.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday at Noon at Calvary United Methodist Church, 151 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA with Pastor Wendy D'Agostino officiating.
Friends may visit at the church on Friday from 10:30 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie's memory to the Calvary United Methodist Church, PO Box J, Waymart, PA 18472.
Private interment will be in Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners, Owego Turnpike, Waymart.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Wayne Independent on Sept. 4, 2019